Lawmakers returned to Capitol Hill on Tuesday with a packed agenda.

Tops on the list? Obamacare.

What would a repeal mean for those who use the program? And how would it affect the insurance rates for those who don't?

Repealing Obamacare was a hot campaign pledge that was repeated by President-elect Trump on New Year's Eve. Although Trump has indicated that he might keep pieces of the act, such as the guarantee which prevents insurance companies from dropping or not accepting those with pre-existing conditions.

Trump also likes the provision that allows kids to stay on their parents' insurance until age 26.

Likely to go first would be the mandate to have insurance, and the subsidies which make it affordable for those with low income.

But how that will impact healthcare costs and the affordability of insurance is another issue that has to be tackled...or the system may be worse off than before.

Democrats are still encouraging people to sign up for Obamacare because the deadline is at the end of January. And it may be months before new actions by Congress and Trump actually take effect.

And while Democrats pledge to fight to keep the law, it's almost assured the GOP will get its way. But how much will be replaced or repealed, remains to be seen.