Ohio bill would allow cheaper alternatives to costly EpiPen

This is a photo illustration of an EpiPen, which dispenses epinephrine through an injection mechanism for people having a severe allergic reaction. (Photo: Joe Raedle, Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO - An Ohio bill would allow pharmacists to offer a generic and cheaper alternative to lifesaving EpiPens.



The Blade reports (http://bit.ly/2mCcSAi ) the bill introduced last week by state Rep. Derek Merrin would allow substitution only with the patient's permission. Doctors still can insist on the brand-name EpiPen.



Merrin, a Republican, says he sees the bill as a national model, "free-market solution" to the Mylan (MY'-luhn) pricing issue.



Mylan Pharmaceuticals came under fire last year for gradually raising the retail price more than 400 percent to $600 for a two-pen pack.



State Sen. David Burke, a Republican and the only pharmacist in the General Assembly, says he knows of no instance where substitution of the drug, delivered through a different spring mechanism than used in the Mylan product, has caused harm.

