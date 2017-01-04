Ohio Gov. John Kasich signed firefighter cancer bill

Firefighters in Columbus for bill signing (Photo: Monica Robins, WKYC-TV)

COLUMBUS - Ohio is now the 35th state in the nation to have cancer presumption legislation for the state's firefighters.

Gov. John Kasich signed the bill into law today (Wednesday) just after noon.

There are limitations to the law, but for those diagnosed with specific cancer linked to their hazardous duty, they can now receive worker's compensation benefits and medical treatment paid.

Ohio's firefighters have fought for this law more than two decades.

It was the third time then-Senator Tom Patton introduced cancer legislation, but for the first time, the bill was based on science.

Limitations include:

Firefighter must have been on hazardous duty for at least six years and been exposed to known toxins that cause cancer.

If it's determined the firefighter's cancer is linked to smoking or tobacco use, benefits may be denied.

No coverage if the firefighter is over age 70

No coverage if the firefighter has been away from hazardous duty more than 20 years.

Cancers are specific and must be linked back to chemicals that are known to cause cancer or probably cause cancer, as determined by IARC, the International Agency for research on cancer.

The Ohio Association of Professional Firefighters is very pleased with this bill.

What we're not sure of is whether any of these new rules will be retroactive to firefighters currently dealing with cancer. But it certainly will help those diagnosed in the future.

