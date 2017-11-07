Ohio ranked among fattest states in America

Hungry? You might want to put down that double cheeseburger.
A new study by WalletHub has determined Ohio is the 13th fattest state in America.
Analysts used three “key dimensions” when calculating their list: 1) obesity and overweight prevalence, 2) health consequences 3) food and fitness.
“Our data set ranges from share of obese and overweight population to sugary-beverage consumption among adolescents to obesity-related health care costs,” WalletHub officials say.
WalletHub also found Ohio’s most popular comfort food are buckeyes chocolate candy.
Below is a list of 15 fattest states:
1. Mississippi
2. West Virginia
3. Tennessee
4. Arkansas
5. Louisiana
6. Kentucky
7. Alabama
8. Oklahoma
9. South Carolina
10. Indiana
11. Texas
12. Iowa
13. Ohio
14. Delaware
15. Kansas
So which state has the least fat? That title goes to Colorado.
