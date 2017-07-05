Ohio Rx monitoring system now links to all bordering states

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio's prescription-monitoring system now allows doctors and pharmacists to more easily double-check whether patients have been prescribed controlled substances in all five bordering states, plus some farther away.

The Board of Pharmacy says the Ohio Automated Rx Reporting System now connects with a similar program in Pennsylvania, incorporating the last of Ohio's neighbors.

OARRS users can request patient information from 20-plus states, some as far away as Massachusetts or New Mexico.

The system streamlines how providers access prescription information to help prevent misuse of painkillers and other drugs. It's a key tool in fighting Ohio's deadly addictions epidemic.

Use of OARRS is growing as it is integrated into more pharmacy and health care records systems. It reached a new high in June with 365,000 patient reports requested in one day.

© 2017 Associated Press