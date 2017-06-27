Ohio sheriff: Gangs may target 'snitches' with laced heroin

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

WAVERLY - "Very limited" information led the Pike County Sheriff's Office to issue an alert about potential laced heroin coming into the area targeting "snitches."

Sheriff Charlie Reader issued the alert via Facebook noting his office has received some information claiming that members of the transnational gang MS-13, or Mara Salvatrucha, and/or members of Ohio prison gang Konvicted Family may be planning to target informants and drug users in Pike County this weekend with heroin laced with other potent drugs to intentionally cause a drug overdose.

Reader could not be reached for more information due to his attendance at a National Sheriff's Association conference in Las Vegas, but Pike County Prosecutor Rob Junk said he had talked with Reader about the alert.

While Junk said Reader emphasized the alert was based on very limited information gathered during recent drug investigations, he felt it needed to be taken seriously. While Junk is unaware of any involvement of MS-13 in Pike County, he said they are aware of a few residents who may have been involved with the Konvicted Family while in prison.

The Ross County Sheriff's Office reported they have not had any similar information come up in investigations but they had heard about Reader's alert.

The Cincinnati Bureau of the FBI reported they had no information about the alert and the Ohio Attorney General's Office said their investigators are not involved. The FBI has a task force in operation to specifically target MS-13 activity.

