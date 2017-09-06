Ohio's first West Nile related death of the year reported

The state's first West Nile Virus related death of the year has been reported out of Defiance County.

Officials say a 74-year-old man had been hospitalized with encephalitis prior to his death.

The Ohio Dept. of Health reports 10 human cases of West Nile in the state, including one in Cuyahoga County. Last year, there were 17 cases of West Nile in Ohio, four of which were fatal.

According to the Ohio Dept. of Health, West Nile is primarily contracted via mosquito bite. Most people who become infected do not have any symptoms. About one in five people develop a fever with other symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or rash.

