President Trump scrambles for health care votes

WASHINGTON -- Senate Republicans skeptical about a GOP health overhaul bill are expressing some doubt about holding a vote on the measure this week.

Lawmakers are awaiting a key analysis from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

President Donald Trump is making a final push to fulfill a key campaign promise, insisting that Republicans are not "that far off" and signaling that last-minute changes are coming to win votes.

So far, five Republican senators are expressing opposition to the Senate GOP plan that would scuttle much of former President Barack Obama's health law. That's more than enough to torpedo the measure developed in private by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The holdouts are expressing willingness to negotiate, but many of them are pushing revisions that could risk alienating moderate Republicans in the process.

