'Project Dawn' could help you save someone you love

(Photo: Hilary Golston, WKYC)

10-15 minutes…that’s all it takes to learn about opioid overdoses and do something about them, if someone you love took drugs and now may be on the brink of dying.

We’re going in-depth on “Project Dawn,” after we learned last week that in Cuyahoga County alone, opioid deaths were up about 75 percent over just one year.

Across Ohio, the rise of Fentanyl has really fueled the increase in deaths in the state because of the opioid epidemic.

Project Dawn provides naloxone kits and information on how to save someone in health clinic meetings that last less than 20 minutes.

So far, Cuyahoga County project organizers know of 730 rescues in the county alone, due to the program.

But across Northeast Ohio, we’ve discovered the walk-in clinics are also available in Erie, Lorain, Lake, Medina, Summit, Portage and Trumbull counties, in addition to Cuyahoga.

Here’s a link to Ohio Project Dawn locations: http://www.healthy.ohio.gov/-/media/HealthyOhio/ASSETS/Files/injury-prevention/Project-Dawn/List-of-ProjectDAWN-sites-October-4-2016.pdf?la=en .

Here’s a link to Cuyahoga County’s Project Dawn site: http://www.metrohealth.org/projectdawn .

Essentially participants learn three things: risks for an opioid overdose, how to recognize an opioid overdose and how to use the life-saving drug naloxone to help save someone who is overdosing.

Naloxone nasal spray (Photo: Hilary Golston, WKYC)

“In simple terms, it’s an overwhelming amount of opiates in your system that’s not allowing your brain to communicate to you that you should be breathing adequately,” project coordinator Emily Metz says of an overdose.

The tell-tale signs are as follows:

Breathing is slow and shallow

Vomiting

Face is pale and clammy

Blue or gray lips and fingernails

Slow erratic or no pulse

Won't respond to sternal rub

Choking or loud snoring noises

Even with the kit, you still have to call 911 if you encounter an overdose situation. The drug naloxone only lasts between 30 and 90 minutes. That means once the naloxone wears off, the overdose could come back.

And the person you might have just saved… could still be in serious danger.

Remember if you can’t get to one of these Project Dawn sites, some pharmacies carry naloxone.