Putting a face on the opioid crisis

Thousands of Ohio families understand the pain of losing someone to an overdose. Many become advocates to help bring awareness and education.

One local mom is at the beginning of that phase, but her goal is changing the system.

Kim Knight shares an excruciating pain with thousands of Ohio families who have lost a child to the opiate epidemic. Josh Knight was the second oldest of six. His addiction battle caused multiple legal problems, half a dozen overdoses, and several stints in rehab.

"Addiction caused his brain to do things that he normally wouldn't do, but he still loved us, he still had the same heart, the same beautiful soul," Kim recalls.

But when he got out of those several stints in rehab? "He was not set up for any aftercare, so it was only a few days when he'd start using again," Kim says.

Kim Knight wants to see the entire recovery system overhauled and regulated. "Certain places you have to go through jail. Certain places you have to be so strung out, you can't say your name. Certain places you have to have detox, others you can't because they have to detox you."

She wants mandated sober housing attached to every program. "They should help you transition back into the world, help you with life skills. Maybe you've been an addict since you were 14 and you don't know how to be a sober adult."

Kim knows it won't bring back her son, but she's determined to turn her agony into action.

"I'm gonna try to help people who don't have someone to help them."

Hopefully Kim's story will reach the ears of legislators who have the power to change the way the current system operates.

