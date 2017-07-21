Racing to find a cure for cancer: VeloSano raises millions in Cleveland

CLEVELAND -- Bicyclists are taking over Cleveland for a good cause.

More than $2.75 million has been raised in advance of the 4th annual VeloSano, which hits the streets of Cleveland this weekend.

Donations have been raised from 33 different countries this year.

Every dollar raised goes directly to cancer research at the Cleveland Clinic in the race to find a cure.

It all begins Friday with a special kick-off party from 4-9 p.m. at Mall B in downtown Cleveland. Admission includes food, drinks and live entertainment.

The first of several biking events rolls into action Saturday morning at 7 a.m. in which a batch of riders take on the “two-day ultimate challenge” of traveling 100 miles.

The shortest ride is 12 miles.

VeloSano officials say the event will nearly 1,000 volunteers.

