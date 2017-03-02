RECALL | Ohio Farms recalls veal products due to possible E.coli contamination

Creston-based Ohio Farms Packing Company is recalling approximately 40,680 pounds of boneless veal products that may be contaminated with E. coli, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced on Thursday.

Also included in the recall is an undetermined amount of veal cutlets produced by Ohio Farms. All of the cutlets were sold to food services, none were sold directly to consumers.

The boneless veal products were produced Nov. 30, 2016 through Feb. 3, 2017. The list includes: 60-lb boxes of “Atlantic Veal & Lamb Inc.: Boneless Veal SF" and 60-lb boxes of “Atlantic Veal & Lamb LLC: Boneless Veal."

You can find out the various product codes by clicking on here.

These items were shipped to distributors in Illinois, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas and Canada.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. However, customers who have purchased these products are urged not to use them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Shawn Peerless, COO of Ohio Farms Packing Co. Ltd., at (718) 599-6400.

