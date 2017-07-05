'Critical' blood shortage: Red Cross makes emergency call for donations

CLEVELAND -- With blood supplies at a critically low level, the American Red Cross has issued an emergency call for donations.

“Blood donations have fallen short of expectations for the past two months, resulting in about 61,000 fewer donations than needed and causing a significant draw down of the Red Cross blood supply,” the Red Cross said in a statement to the media. “The shortfall is the equivalent of the Red Cross not collecting any blood donations for more than four days.”

HOW YOU CAN HELP

To schedule an appointment to donate, use the free Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

The Red Cross has added more than 25,000 additional appointment slots at donation centers and community blood drives across the country over the next few weeks to accommodate more donors.

Donation appointments and completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire are encouraged to help reduce the time it takes to donate.

SUMMER OFTEN SPARKS SHORTAGE

Blood shortages often worsen around Independence Day due to many fewer volunteer-hosted blood drives at places of work, worship or community gatherings -- and this year is no exception. Nearly 700 fewer blood drives are scheduled during the Independence Day week than the weeks before and after the holiday.

The Red Cross said it must collect nearly 14,000 blood donations every day for patients at approximately 2,600 hospitals across the country.

UPCOMING BLOOD DRIVES

Ashtabula County

Andover

7/15/2017: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Andover United Methodist Church, 181 South Main Street

7/18/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Andover Christian Church, 200 Stillman Ave

Ashtabula

7/8/2017: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Ashtabula First Church of the Nazarene, 1820 South Ridge Road W

7/14/2017: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Secret Beaches, 854 Lake Avenue

7/14/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4317 Park Ave.

7/18/2017: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Country Club Retirement Center, 925 E 26th St.

7/19/2017: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Lakeside High School, 6600 Sanborn Rd

7/19/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Applebee's Ashtabula, 3241 North Ridge Road East

7/21/2017: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Professional Realty, 3120 Market Place Drive

7/22/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., YMCA, 263 W. Prospect

Geneva

7/7/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 89 South Broadway

7/14/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Northwest Ambulance District, 1480 S Broadway

Kingsville

7/10/2017: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Gageville United Methodist Church, 4063 St Rt. 193 S

Orwell

7/12/2017: 6 a.m. - 12 p.m., Kennametal, 180 Penniman Road

7/12/2017: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. Mary's Church Hall, 103 North Maple St.

---

Cuyahoga County

Beachwood

7/5/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center, 3999 Richmond Road

7/6/2017: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Penske, 3000 Auburn Drive

7/17/2017: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Cleveland Clinic Administrative Campus, 25875 Science Park Drive, Building 3 Lower Cafeteria Annex

7/21/2017: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Beachwood Community Center, 25451 Fairmount Blvd

Brecksville

7/13/2017: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Brecksville Community Center, One Community Drive

Chagrin Falls

7/14/2017: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Cleveland Clinic Family Health Center, 551 East Washington Street

Cleveland

7/6/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Cleveland Clinic Lerner, 9500 Euclid Avenue

7/6/2017: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Fairview Hospital, 18101 Lorain Ave.

7/6/2017: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3636 Euclid Avenue

7/7/2017: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3636 Euclid Avenue

7/7/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Cleveland Clinic Bunts, 9500 Euclid Ave

7/8/2017: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3636 Euclid Avenue

7/9/2017: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3636 Euclid Avenue

7/9/2017: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., La Sagrada Familia, 7719 Detroit Rd.

7/10/2017: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3636 Euclid Avenue

7/10/2017: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., MetroHealth Medical Center, 2500 Metrohealth Drive

7/11/2017: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3636 Euclid Avenue

7/13/2017: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3636 Euclid Avenue

7/14/2017: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3636 Euclid Avenue

7/15/2017: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3636 Euclid Avenue

7/15/2017: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Paul AME Church, 4118 Brookside Boulevard

7/16/2017: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3636 Euclid Avenue

7/17/2017: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3636 Euclid Avenue

7/18/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., JACK ThistleDown Racino, 21501 Emery Rd.

7/18/2017: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Case Western Reserve Medical School, 2109 Adelbert

7/18/2017: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3636 Euclid Avenue

7/19/2017: 6 a.m. - 4 p.m., Dave McCall Union Hall, 3421 Independence Road

7/19/2017: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Carl B Stokes Courthouse, 801 West Superior Ave

7/20/2017: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3636 Euclid Avenue

7/21/2017: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3636 Euclid Avenue

7/21/2017: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Cleveland Clinic Crile Building, 9500 Euclid Avenue

7/21/2017: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., West Park – Fairview Family YMCA, 15501 Lorain Rd

7/22/2017: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3636 Euclid Avenue

7/22/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Ultimate Fitness, 2303 Brookpark Rd.

7/23/2017: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3636 Euclid Avenue

7/24/2017: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3636 Euclid Avenue

7/25/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., 1100 Superior Building, 1100 Superior Avenue

7/25/2017: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Warzel Blood Donation Center, 3636 Euclid Avenue

Cleveland Heights

7/10/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Cleveland Heights Community Center, 1 Monticello Blvd.

7/14/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Cleveland Hts Library, 2345 Lee Road

Euclid

7/6/2017: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Lakefront Community Center, 1 Bliss Lane

7/13/2017: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Euclid Hospital, 18901 Lakeshore Blvd

Fairview Park

7/5/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Park City Hall, 20777 Lorain Rd

Independence

7/12/2017: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Crown Centre II, 5001 Rockside Road

7/25/2017: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Independence Community Center, 6363 Selig Drive

Lakewood

7/20/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Lakewood Women’s Club Pavilion, 14532 Lake Ave.

7/24/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Lakewood Women’s Club Pavilion, 14532 Lake Ave.

Lyndhurst

7/5/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., L. A. Fitness, 25145 Cedar Road

7/18/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kindred Transitional Care and Rehabilitation The Greens, 1575 Brainard Road

Mayfield Village

7/7/2017: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, 700 Beta Drive

7/9/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Mayfield Village Civic Center, 6622 Wilson Mills Rd.

7/17/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Mayfield Village Civic Center, 6622 Wilson Mills Rd.

7/19/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Mayfield Branch Library, 500 SOM Center

7/24/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, 700 Beta Drive

Middleburg Heights

7/25/2017: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Middleburg Hts Comm Center, 16000 Bagley Rd

North Olmsted

7/5/2017: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., North Olmsted Community Cabin, 28114 Lorain Rd.

7/21/2017: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Cuyahoga County Library North Olmsted Branch, 27403 Lorain Road

Parma

7/5/2017: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road

7/6/2017: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road

7/7/2017: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road

7/8/2017: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road

7/9/2017: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road

7/10/2017: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road

7/11/2017: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road

7/12/2017: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road

7/13/2017: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road

7/14/2017: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road

7/15/2017: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road

7/16/2017: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road

7/17/2017: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road

7/18/2017: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road

7/19/2017: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road

7/20/2017: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road

7/21/2017: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road

7/21/2017: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Cuyahoga Community College West Campus, 11000 Pleasant Valley Rd

7/22/2017: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road

7/22/2017: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Cuyahoga County Library Parma Branch, 6996 Powers Blvd

7/23/2017: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road

7/24/2017: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road

7/25/2017: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Parma Blood Donation Center, 5585 Pearl Road

Pepper Pike

7/5/2017: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., B'nai Jeshurun Congregation, 27501 Fairmount Boulevard

Rocky River

7/6/2017: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Rocky River Civic Center, 21016 Hilliard Rd.

7/16/2017: 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Christopher Catholic Church, 20141 Detroit Rd

Solon

7/25/2017: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Cleveland Clinic Solon, 29800 Bainbridge Road

South Euclid

7/7/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., South Euclid Community Center, 1370 Victory Drive

7/11/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Notre Dame College, 1857 S. Green Rd

Strongsville

7/5/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Southpark Mall, 500 Southpark Center

7/11/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ehrnfelt Recreation Center, 18100 Royalton Rd

Valley View

7/17/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Valley View Community Center, 6828 Hathaway Road

Walton Hills

7/10/2017: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Walton Hills Village Hall, 7595 Walton Road

Westlake

7/6/2017: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Westlake Porter Public Library, 27333 Center Ridge Rd.

7/12/2017: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Dave & Busters, 25735 First St.

7/20/2017: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Westlake Recreation Center, 28955 Hilliard Rd.

7/24/2017: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Westlake Porter Public Library, 27333 Center Ridge Rd.

---

Erie County

Castalia

7/10/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 203 South Washington St.

Huron

7/13/2017: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Peter Catholic Church, 430 Main St.

Sandusky

7/10/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Church of the Nazarene, 1617 Milan Rd

7/14/2017: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Firelands Regional Medical Center, 1912 Hayes Ave

7/24/2017: 11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Sandusky Library, 114 West Adams Street

7/25/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 3615 Hayes Ave

---

Geauga County

Burton

7/8/2017: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Joe’s Vinyl Window Shop, 15020 Shedd Road

Chagrin Falls

7/13/2017: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Bainbridge Town Hall, 17826 Chillicothe Rd

Chardon

7/13/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Munson Town Hall, 12210 Auburn Rd.

7/16/2017: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Church of Saint Mary, 401 North St.

Chesterland

7/10/2017: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Geauga West Library, 13455 Chillicothe Rd.

Middlefield

7/11/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 14999 South State Street

---

Huron County

Greenwich

7/25/2017: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., The Ripley Church, 4130 Edwards Road

Monroeville

7/7/2017: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Huron River Joint Fire Department, 155 Monroe St.

Norwalk

7/5/2017: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., VFW, 140 Milan Rd.

7/17/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 60 West Main St.

Plymouth

7/20/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Plymouth Village Community Building, 48 West Broadway

---

Lake County

Eastlake

7/6/2017: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Eastlake Community Center/EPAL, 600 E 349

Fairport Harbor

7/5/2017: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Harding High School, 329 Vine St.

Kirtland

7/5/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Old South UCC, 9802 Chillicothe Rd.

Madison

7/17/2017: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Cornerstone Friends Church, 2300 Hubbard Rd.

7/19/2017: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Madison Public Library, 6111 Middle Ridge Rd.

Mentor

7/10/2017: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., St John Vianney Church, 7575 Bellflower Rd.

7/11/2017: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Mentor Civic Arena, 8600 Munson Rd.

7/16/2017: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Gabriel Church, 9925 Johnnycake Ridge Rd.

7/19/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Vitality Church, 8500 Station Street, Suite 345

7/25/2017: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Holiday Inn Mentor, 7701 Reynolds Rd.

Mentor on the Lake

7/14/2017: 9:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Mentor on the Lake City Hall, 5860 Andrews Rd.

Painesville

7/13/2017: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Adventure Subaru, 1991 Mentor Avenue

7/17/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Church Congregational, 22 Liberty St.

7/18/2017: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Garfield Center, 391 W. Washington St.

Perry

7/8/2017: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Perry United Methodist Church, 3875 Main St.

Wickliffe

7/24/2017: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Wickliffe Community Center, 900 Worden Road

Willoughby

7/5/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Willoughby City Hall, 1 Public Square

Willoughby Hills

7/13/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Willoughby Hills Community Center, 35400 Chardon Rd.

Willowick

7/21/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Willowick Community Center, 321 East 314th Street

---

Lorain County

Avon

7/19/2017: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cleveland Clinic Avon Family Health and Surgery Center, 33100 Cleveland Clinic Blvd.

Avon Lake

7/23/2017: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 410 Lear Rd.

Columbia Station

7/23/2017: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Christ Church, 23080 Royalton Rd.

Elyria

7/22/2017: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Am Red Cross Lorain County, 2929 West River Road North

Wellington

7/19/2017: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Penfield Township Community Center, 41012 State Route 18

