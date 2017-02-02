Saving money on prescriptions is easier with a passport

Canada has Universal Healthcare. That means the government sets the prices at all Canadian pharmacies for medications.

If you have a passport and a ride you can drive into Canada to get your meds significantly cheaper if your insurance isn't helping.

First, remember whatever you buy is at Canadian prices. That means you get an even better bargain for your American money.

Second, you need to prove that you indeed take this medicine. That means bringing a valid prescription from a legitimate U.S. doctor.

But don't go to the pharmacy first. They need a prescription written by a licensed Canadian physician.

So visit a Canadian Medical clinic. Prove to the doctor, with your scrip or empty pill bottle that you indeed use the medication. You'll need to go through a thorough exam before one is written. Expect that there might be a bill for an American to receive that service.

Then take that Canadian scrip back to the pharmacy and fill your meds.

Don't even try to get opiates or psychotropic medications. You won't. Don't expect more than a 90 day supply. Don't even think of trying to sell the meds you do get.

With a legit scrip and your medications in hand, as long as the medication is FDA approved, it is perfectly legal to cross the border to get home.

However, make sure whatever you buy, including your prescription and even the toothbrush you might have picked up on the way out, is claimed at customs.

