Schools close doors due to high temperatures, danger still lingers

Record-breaking temperatures continue to cancel classes as the Parma City School District announced its second straight day off – tomorrow due to heat and humidity.

But just because they’re not in a hot classroom – doesn’t mean kids are out of harm’s way when it comes to high temperatures.



All school-related extracurricular activities were cancelled in Parma Monday, But WKYC's Carly Flynn Morgan was still able to find plenty of kids outside playing sports as temperatures soared into the nineties.

Football players, especially taking a hit - from the heat.

Crystal Whipkey and Danielle Lazar both have 9-year-old sons on the Tri-City Youth JV football team which practiced Monday afternoon - despite the temperature.

"We don't start til 5:30 so by then it's a little bit cooler outside,"said Whipkey.

Still, the team took precautions with water before, during and after practice. They also increased breaks. Lazar says it's a needed lesson.

"They play games in the snow and the sleet and the rain and the heat and they've got to be able to adjust and they're taking the right precautionary measures," said Lazar.

The team has 27 players. About a third were absent from tonight's practice.

Heat stroke is not a common problem statistically. On average it causes about 600 deaths a year in the United States. But when it’s your child you want to avoid it at all costs.



Just last week we learned, heat stroke was the cause of death for Kent State football player Tyler Heintz. He was taken to the hospital – where he passed away after conditioning drills, in mid-June.

Even though his soccer practice was canceled, Parma High Senior Alek Kutlesic came outside to play around 3, anyway.

"It was pretty hot, pretty hot yeah, really hot," said Kutlesic.

He and his friends ignoring the district's choice... for the best reason a kid can give.

"It's just fun to play soccer."

Signs of a heat stroke include dizziness, confusion, headaches and weakness.

If you think your child might be experiencing these symptoms, get them to a cool place, apply cold compresses and get them hydrated. In serious cases – call 911.



