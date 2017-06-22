Senate health care bill unveiled: Here's how it would affect you

U.S. Capitol Police arrest a health care protester outside the office of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on June 22, 2017. (Photo: Saul Loeb, AFP/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - GOP senators unveiled their health care plan on Thursday and it's already getting strong reaction on Capitol Hill.

As of now it doesn't have the votes to pass and the White House has not formally endorsed it.

Here's what else we know:

The 142 page bill certainly changes parts of Obamacare, but it's not a full repeal. The biggest thing that will impact about three million Ohioans is that it cuts Medicaid and Medicaid expansion.

It repeals about all of its taxes and gets rid of the individual and employer mandates, meaning no fines for not having health insurance.

What does it keep? Coverage for pre-existing conditions. States cannot opt out. Also, kids can remain on their parents' insurance until age 26.

The plan would also give tax credits based on income. It would also allow $2 billion dollars for mental health and addiction coverage starting next year.

Like the House version, the Senate's plan would defund Planned Parenthood for one year.

But some don't think it goes far enough and four GOP senators are already saying they'll vote no. So the clock is ticking, negotiations are starting, and millions of Americans are still waiting to see what will happen with their health care.

The Congressional Budget Office should release its analysis next week to estimate how many would lose coverage and if premiums will be reduced. The CBO estimated 23 million would lose insurance based on the House version.

