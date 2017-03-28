Senator opens probe of opioid drugmakers

(Photo: Jack Gruber, USA TODAY, Custom)

WASHINGTON — A top Senate Democrat is investigating the role drug companies may have played in fueling the nation’s opioid addiction epidemic— demanding internal documents from five leading drugmakers on the marketing tactics for opioid painkillers and what, if anything, the companies knew about the dangers of those drugs.

Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., on Tuesday requested reams of information from the nation’s top five opioid manufacturers, including:

Any internal studies that may have detailed the possible risks of addiction and abuse associated with painkillers such as OxyContin and other powerful opioid medications

Marketing and business plans — including quotas for sales representatives — to increase sales of opioids

Contributions made to third-party advocacy groups that may have worked to block efforts to increase regulation of opioids.

McCaskill’s office provided an embargoed copy of her requests to USA TODAY. The companies she has targeted are: Purdue Pharma, Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., Insys, Depomed and Mylan.

The makers of opioid drugs have strongly defended their practices in the past, saying they have worked to lessen the risks of opioid abuse.

McCaskill is the top Democrat on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, a post she has used to investigate other drug-company practices. It’s not clear whether the committee’s Republican majority will support her request for the drug company data; if the companies decline to cooperate, the Democrats cannot subpoena any information without GOP support.

McCaskill is hardly the first to go after the manufacturers of opioids, which have come under increased scrutiny in recent years as the opioid epidemic spread across the country. The city of Chicago and other localities have sued some of the drug companies, alleging the use of deceptive marketing campaigns that downplayed the risks of addiction.

Last year, a joint investigation by the Associated Press and the Center for Public Integrity, a nonprofit investigative news organization, detailed how drugmakers used their lobbying firepower and deep pockets to undermine legislation aimed at curbing opioid prescribing practices, among other things.

The sale of prescription painkillers has quadrupled since 1999, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Overdose deaths from opioids hit a record high in 2015, claiming the lives of more than 33,000 Americans. The CDC reported that nearly half of all opioid overdose deaths involve a prescription opioid.

“This epidemic is the direct result of a calculated sales and marketing strategy major opioid manufacturers have allegedly pursued over the past 20 years to expand their market share and increase dependency on powerful — and often deadly — painkillers,” McCaskill said in her embargoed statement.

