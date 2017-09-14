Sleeping safe with baby

(Photo: Medical News Today)

According to the CDC about 3,500 babies die during sleep each year. 44 percent of those deaths are related to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome or SIDS but 25% die from accidental strangulation, often being suffocated by a parent or sibling laying on them. The other causes of death are unknown.

Ohio ranks 43 out of 50 states for the most significant infant mortality rates with black infants dying three times the rate as white infants.

So what can new parents do?

Always keep baby near but on a separate sleep surface like a crib, playpen or bassinet. Avoid putting baby on a sofa or armchair where they could slip between cushions and suffocate.

Northeast Ohio moms can access a convenient safety option for free. It's called the Baby Box. A laminated cardboard box with a firm mattress and snugly fitted sheets that's portable and safe.

Parents can go to www.babyboxuniversity.com to complete a 20 minute education course and have a new Baby Box delivered to their door for free.

Know your ABC's. Baby should sleep Alone, on their Back and in a Crib with no toys, blankets or bumpers that could cause entrapment or suffocation.

It's recommended that baby sleep in the parents room for at least up to 6 months to a year, but NOT in the parent's bed.

Those high tech baby monitoring devices are good, but nothing compares to Mom.

