Sperm for sale | Buyer Beware

When Angie Collins decided she wanted to be a mother she researched cryobanks – reading countless claims of "Unsurpassed quality"… and donors recruited from world class universities like "Stanford, Harvard and MIT." Collins says.. that's not what she got.

"Never did I imagine that I would have paid to have a felon with multiple, debilitating, inheritable mental health issues," she says

Based off his profile on the Xytex website, Collins thought she was buying sperm from an extroverted, college grad with multiple degrees..and no major health problems. In reality, donor, Chris Aggeles, did not have a college degree at the time, was convicted of burglary and diagnosed bi-polar with schizo-effective disorder. Xytex claims– they broke no laws. And "met all industry standards."

DSR. Donor Sibling Registry. an independent forum run by Wendy Kramer. who started it to find her son's donor.. it now has 53-thousand members – donors, offspring and parents who connect –and share valuable medical information. "People hear this story and they think it's an anomaly, like my god this happened one time, " Kramer says. "But it's these kinds of stories that we hear all too frequently on the DSR."

She adds, "A lot of donors are not completely honest because they feel like if they are completely honest maybe they won't be accepted into the program. And most of them are there to make money."

To determine eligibility, the FDA requires sperm banks to screen the donor for a variety of communicable diseases. That's it. No criminal background check. No education verification. No genetic screenings. No doctor's note – verifying the donor's health.

Last month Kramer filed a citizen's petition with the FDA asking for change, that would affect families around the globe. Aggeles' sperm produced children here in Ohio, Georgia, Florida, California, London and Canada. Several lawsuits are pending.

The FDA is considering whether to update industry regulations and they want to hear from you.

You can read Kramer's petition and comment directly to the FDA. We also put a link to the industry guidelines so you can see exactly what is required from donors and clinics.

According to the Ohio State Bar Association website on Reproductive Donations, generally Ohio law assumes that people who choose to use assisted reproductive techniques accept such risks when they decide to participate in the procedures.

