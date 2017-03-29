Summa loses accreditation to teach emergency medicine residents following appeal

(Photo: Carl Bachtel, WKYC)

AKRON - Summa Health System's appeal over losing its accreditation to teach emergency medicine residents in its emergency rooms has been denied.

The decision by Accreditation Council on Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) to remove the hospital’s accreditation of its Emergency Medicine Residency Program in Februaury has been upheld following Summa’s appeal.

The latest decision was released in a memo by the hospitals' interim president and CEO, Dr. Cliff Deveny.

The move means Summa will be unable to train emergency medicine residents at Akron City Hospital beginning July 1.

This follows the hospital’s decision to replace its emergency room physicians with a new physician provider on New Year’s Day.

The news also follows Summa's announcement last week that a national accreditation firm found “no cause for concern regarding the quality of patient care” at the hospital’s emergency departments.

