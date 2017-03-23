Testing could stall access to medical marijuana in Ohio

(Photo: Thinkstock)

COLUMBUS - Medical marijuana proponents worry that initially restricting laboratory testing to public universities could stall Ohio's fledgling program.

Ohio's new law on medical marijuana prohibits private laboratories from testing medical marijuana's properties for one year. During that time, public universities would test medical marijuana produced within the state to ensure its safety for consumers.

The problem? No other state tests medical marijuana like this. That's because many university officials are wary of losing money from a federal government that still labels marijuana as among the most dangerous, illegal drugs – at the same level as heroin and ecstasy.

"If there is no testing, then there is no program," said Rob Ryan, executive director of the Ohio Patient Network and a Blue Ash councilman. "We are very concerned."

Even if Ohio's universities want to test medical marijuana, there is a cost: a $2,000 application fee and $18,000 fee to operate a testing lab. Those fees could change before the rules are finalized by Sept. 8.

Purchasing testing equipment, cameras and other tools would cost at least $1 million, depending on what the university already had in place, said Jeffrey Raber, CEO of The Werc Shop, which tests marijuana in California, Oregon and Washington. And to buy equipment or finance labwork, professors often rely on grants – many of which come from government entities.

Other concerns include whether universities would have the capacity to handle all medical marijuana grown in Ohio or whether they can safely secure the drug to prevent theft.

"There are too many unknowns to rely exclusively on learning institutions," said Chris Lindsey, senior legislative counsel for the Marijuana Policy Project, which pursued a ballot initiative to legalize medical marijuana in Ohio in 2016 but dropped the idea after lawmakers passed their plan. "Private labs are in better positions to respond."

It's not clear whether any in-state, public universities are interested in laboratory testing. At this point, officials at University of Cincinnati, Ohio State University, Cleveland State University and Kent State University have no plans to provide laboratory testing of medical marijuana, spokespeople told The Enquirer. That could change, but universities in other states have avoided medical marijuana.

In Maryland, for example, only universities with academic medical programs were permitted to dole out marijuana. But none were interested so lawmakers reworked the program. University of Illinois' Chicago campus announced in 2015 that they would start testing medical marijuana but shortly after, officials changed their minds.

"We can’t speculate as to which universities will apply," Ohio Department of Commerce spokeswoman Kerry Francis said. The Ohio Department of Commerce has not yet set a deadline for applications.

The idea was to have independent researchers – rather than private businesses – testing medical marijuana, said Rep. Kirk Schuring, R-Canton, who was one of the bill's architects. Ohio's lawmakers were wary of business interests playing too much of a role in medical marijuana after a failed constitutional amendment sought to grant grow operations to wealthy investors.

"I think a higher education institution will step up," Schuring said. "If it becomes a problem, we’ll correct it, but I don’t think it will."

Lawmakers could have forced businesses to be transparent with mandatory reports or inspections, said Raber, whose company tests marijuana. "It seems like it was designed to not be a functioning program."

Lindsey, of Marijuana Policy Project, sees a couple workarounds, including changing the law. Ohio agencies in charge of setting up the state's new medical marijuana program have been responsive when advocates point out problems, Lindsey said.

