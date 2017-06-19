UH Five Star Sensation benefits cancer patients

Five Star Sensation, Northeast Ohio’s premier food and wine event, has raised more than $18 million for University Hospitals (UH) Seidman Cancer Center since the event began in 1987. Tickets are now available for this extraordinary celebration of food and wine to be held Saturday, June 24, at Cuyahoga Community College in Highland Hills, OH. The evening includes live music, dancing, a silent auction, wine pull and more.

This marks Symon’s second time as Host Chef. A Cleveland native with acclaimed restaurants Lola and Mabel’s BBQ in Cleveland, Roast in Detroit and several locations of B Spot Burgers throughout the Midwest, Symon is renowned in the culinary world.

This year’s celebrity chefs include: Aarón Sánchez (Johnny Sanchez, New Orleans, LA), Michelle Karr-Ueoka (MW Restaurant, Honolulu, HI), Hubert Keller (Fleur, Las Vegas, NV), Sherry Yard (Helms Bakery, Los Angeles, CA) and Marc Forgione (American Cut, NYC, NY).

Acclaimed Cleveland chefs in attendance this year include: Doug Katz (Fire), Paul Minnillo (Flour), Jonathon Sawyer (Green House Tavern) and Rocco Whalen (Fahrenheit).

Funds from the benefit support UH Seidman Cancer Center physician-scientists’ innovative work to identify promising new therapies as well as community cancer screenings, cancer information services and public education programs.

Former Plain Dealer food critic, Joe Crea is now benefiting from cancer services funding from Five Star provides. Crea learned he had an aggressive form of sarcoma on his scalp last year. He's been treated with radiation and chemotherapy at Seidman.

His team includes members of the Social Work staff who provide practical information such as transportation, medication issues, insurance questions and family resources. But they also provide encouragement and support and are a vital link to other resources the patient and family may need.

Crea covered Five Star for several years and just wrote a preview piece for his new position at Crain's Cleveland Business. He now understands how the benefit goes far beyond the food.

For more information or to purchase sponsorships and tickets for Five Star Sensation, visit www.fivestarsensation.org, email FiveStar@UHhospitals.org or call 216-844-0416.

A new $100 ticket level is tailored to young professionals. The Chef de Partie ticket offers a 9:00 pm admission to Five Star Sensation, just in time for dessert, live entertainment, dancing and a world class wine pull. This new ticket gives younger attendees a chance to experience one of Cleveland’s most unique culinary experiences.

