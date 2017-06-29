University Hospitals earns trauma center verification

University Hospitals (Photo: WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND - University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center's Level I trauma center has earned a verification from the American College of Surgeons.

The trauma center has been operating under a provisional status since its 2015 opening until the ACS conducted a "extensive review" of the program before issuing the verification, officials said in an emailed statement.

“Obtaining a Level I verification status indicates the institution’s capability of providing comprehensive care for every aspect of injury,” Nathaniel McQuay, MD, Director of Trauma Services and Acute-Care Surgery at UH Cleveland Medical Center, said in the release. “Level I trauma centers also have a major responsibility for providing leadership in education, research, and system planning thereby ensuring the continuing presence of adequate resources in order to provide efficient, high level care for the management of time sensitive injuries.”

Officials said this location gives Northeast Ohio residents access to the "highest level of trauma services," adding that this trauma center works with others across the region.

The ACS' verification is a voluntary program for trauma centers, the release stated.

