Vermilion resident honors fallen Butler teammate with 'Project 44'

Chase Stigall (33) and Andrew Smith (44) play for Butler in the 2011 NCAA Final Four (Photo: USA TODAY)

VERMILION - A Vermilion man who lost his best friend to leukemia, is speaking out about the importance of donating bone marrow.

Chase Stigall and Andrew Smith were basketball players together at Butler University.

The two were lucky enough to play in March Madness together, in fact they were both part of the Bulldogs' run to back-to-back NCAA Championship game appearances in 2010 and 2011

Chase Stigall (33) and Andrew Smith (44) play for Butler in the 2011 NCAA Final Four (Photo: USA TODAY)

Andrew died from leukemia last year.

Chase joined the bone marrow donor list, and was recently called upon to donate to a young boy.

Stigall, shown here before surgery on April 9, 2016. (Photo: submitted)

Now, Chase is making it his mission to inspire every college athlete to sign up to be a bone marrow donor. It's through a partnership called Project 44, done with the support of Be the Match and Butler University.

44 was Andrew's number when he played at Butler.

Chase recently left for the College Slam Dunk & 3 Point Challenge, being held this weekend at the Final Four in Phoenix, to spread his message.

© 2017 WKYC-TV