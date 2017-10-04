'Walk to End Alzheimer's' to take place Saturday in Cleveland

A good cause is coming to Cleveland this weekend, as thousands will descend upon the city for the Alzheimer's Association's "Walk to End Alzheimer's."

With events like it all over the country, walkers are asked to sign up for teams and donate money for Alzheimer's support and research. The latest Cleveland walk will begin Saturday at 8 a.m. at the Great Lakes Science Center. There are 1-mile and 3-mile options.

There is still time to sign up for a team and donate! More information can be found here.

