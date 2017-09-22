Walmart to offer free health screenings on Wellness Day this Saturday

(Photo: SAUL LOEB, AFP/Getty Images)

Walmart is offering free health screenings at more than 4,600 nationwide locations on Saturday as part of its annual Wellness Day.

Customers can get free blood pressure and glucose screenings, as well as low-cost immunizations. Select locations will also offer vision screenings.

Walmart says it has provided more than 1.4 million free health screenings to people nationwide since its first Wellness Day event.

The event goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 10 Cleveland-area locations, plus 10 in the Akron-Canton area.

