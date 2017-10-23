Cleveland Clinic Medical Innovation Summit showcases genomics and precision medicine

Cleveland Clinic (Photo: WKYC News)

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Clinic Medical Innovation Summit starts Monday.

The 15th annual summit will showcase genomics and precision medicine this year as more than 2,250 global leaders in medicine meet Monday through Wednesday.

Featured speakers include:

• Freda C. Lewis-Hall, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Pfizer

• Craig Venter, Ph.D., Co-Founder, Executive Chairman, Human Longevity

• Eric Green, M.D., Ph.D., Director, National Human Genome Research Institute, NIH

• Jennifer Lee, M.D., Deputy Under Secretary for Health for Policy & Services, Veterans Affairs

• Mike Mahoney, President & CEO, Boston Scientific

• Anna Abram, Deputy Commissioner, FDA

• Kevin Lobo, Chairman & CEO, Stryker

Click here to watch the Cleveland Clinic's stream from the summit.

© 2017 WKYC-TV