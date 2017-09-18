Watch out for September 'Asthma Epidemic'

We know cold and flu season kicks up when kids go back to school. Close quarters combined with sniffling, sneezing and coughing without the best hand hygiene is a perfect breeding ground for colds and viruses.

But it's even worse for kids with asthma.

A minor cold can trigger an asthma attack and is often the reason we see a September spike in ER visits.

Dr. Sumita Khatri is co-director of Cleveland Clinic's Asthma Center. She says this is the time of year parents need to be vigilant about making sure kids take their medication as directed.

It's not only cold and flu season that can cause problems. It's ragweed season and with little rain in the forecast to wash it away the allergen cause cause a flare up. The heat may not help either, but more so because of the vast temperature fluctuation we're used to in Northeast Ohio.

"More are affected by the changes and Cleveland is really good at having multiple seasons in the course of a day," Dr. Khatri says.

Her best advice is plan ahead. Get back on the asthma and allergy medications and talk to your doctor or pediatrician about tailoring your treatment to your needs.

That's what Lynn Kocka did. Her asthma was so severe she didn't respond well to traditional treatments so her doctor recommended she try Biologics. Medications that attack the cause of lung inflammation delivered by a shot or IV.

"Within five days I could tell in my chest that I was not coughing as much it was pretty amazing," Lynn says.

