Weighing the choice of bariatric surgery

Tammy David shared pictures of her before...and then after, bariatric surgery (Photo: Submitted by Tammy David)

On NBC's hit show "This is Us" Kate struggles with her weight. She's contemplated gastric bypass surgery, but has been too afraid.

Dr. Sergio Bardaro from MetroHealth Medical Center joined WKYC Channel 3's Jim Donovan on Tuesday. Dr. Bardaro has performed many gastric bypass surgeries in his career.

But he has also been on the other side of the operating table, as a patient of the procedure.

It gives him a unique perspective when dealing with his own patients.

One of Dr. Bardaro's patients is Tammy Dennis, who joined him on set with Jimmy. Tammy went through the surgery a year and a half ago, and couldn't be happier with the results.

