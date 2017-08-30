West Nile Virus detected in Parma resident

West Nile Virus (Photo: WKYC)

It has been confirmed that a Parma resident has tested positive for West Nile Virus.

According to the Cuyahoga Board of Health, it's not uncommon for these cases to be identified during this time of year.

A total of four other human West Nile Virus cases have been reported in Ohio this year.

The Cuyahoga Board of Health offers the following guidelines for preventing mosquito activity and reducing human exposure:

• Clean, drain and cover pools or hot tubs if not in use

• Dispose of containers that collect water such as buckets, scrap tires, cans, and flower pots

• Eliminate areas of standing water

• Empty and refill bird baths at least once a week

• Fill tree holes with tar or cement

• Keep children indoors during times of peak mosquito activity - one hour before and one hour after sunset

• Repair leaky outdoor faucets that leave puddles

• Tightly screen all openings of your home

• Unclog all gutters and drains

• Use insect repellent on both skin and clothing. Repellents should contain DEET, picaridin or lemon eucalyptus oil for skin, and permethrin for clothing. Follow label directions

• Wear light-colored clothing that covers arms and legs

People with symptoms including a high fever, headaches, muscle aches, vomiting and loss of appetite for more that two weeks after a mosquito bite should seek medical attention.

