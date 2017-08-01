West Nile Virus found in Middleburg Heights mosquito trap

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS - The Cuyahoga County Board of Health has issued a warning on West Nile Virus after a local trap tested positive for the disease.

The Ohio Dept. of Health notified the board that West Nile Virus was detected in a mosquito trap in Middleburg Heights.

The board notes that it's not unusual for infected mosquitoes to be identified around this time of year.

The board has issued these guidelines to avoid exposure:

• Clean, drain and cover pools or hot tubs if not in use

• Dispose of containers that collect water such as buckets, scrap tires, cans, and flower pots

• Eliminate areas of standing water

• Empty and refill bird baths at least once a week

• Fill tree holes with tar or cement

• Keep children indoors during times of peak mosquito activity - one hour before and one hour after sunset

• Repair leaky outdoor faucets that leave puddles

• Tightly screen all openings of your home

• Unclog all gutters and drains

• Use insect repellent on both skin and clothing. Repellents should contain DEET, picaridin or lemon eucalyptus oil for skin, and permethrin for clothing

• Wear light-colored clothing that covers arms and legs

