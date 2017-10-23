What you need to know about the Healthcare Marketplace

Despite efforts by the Trump administration, the 2010 Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare is still law for now.

healthcare.gov to sign up for your 2018 plan. But you're going to see some huge differences and potential road blocks if you useto sign up for your 2018 plan.

First of all the enrollment period is much shorter. You only have from November first until December 15 to sign up for coverage.

The website will also have regularly planned outages, supposedly for maintenance issues. That includes the overnight hours on the first day enrollment starts. Then it will shut down from 12 am to 12 pm on Sundays except on December 10, five days before the deadline.

It shut down during the Obama administration too, but not as frequently.

There's a chance you'll see a premium increase to your current plan. That means you have to shop around to find another budget options.

Funding was cut to navigator programs, those folks who helped you choose a plan and set it up. So you'll either have to go it alone or hire an insurance broker to help you find a plan.

Lastly if you let your insurance lapse because of all the confusion and political drama this year, you must indicate that on your tax return. And remember, that means you'll be fined for not having insurance. For the first time the IRS says it will not accept electronic tax returns if the taxpayer leaves the healthcare section blank. For those who mail it in, your return will be suspended without that info.

