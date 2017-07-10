WKYC
Worker rescued from Sarasota Co. building after scaffolding collapse

The construction worker was lowered down after being stuck on a scaffolding that collapsed 10 stories up.

WTSP 12:50 PM. EDT July 10, 2017

A worker was successfully rescued after a scaffolding collapsed 10 stories up on a Sarasota County building under construction this morning.

It happened at the building along Palm Avenue.  The worker was conscious and in a harness, so firefighters say he was in no immediate danger.

After exploring options, a firefighter was lowered down to the scaffolding from a floor above, and put a harness on the worker before lowering him down to the ground.

The worker appears to be OK.

This is the second high-angle rescue for the Sarasota County Fire Rescue in the past month.

 

