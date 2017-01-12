Highway pedestrian safety

(Photo: KCEN Editor, KAGS)

BRAZOS VALLEY, Texas - In the U.S. one pedestrian related death occurs every two hours on average, in 2016 623 fatalities occurred in Texas alone.

It's a scenario that occurs often. Your car breaks down on a busy stretch of the highway but the nearest source of help is half a mile away.

Now you must navigate down the side of the road with cars whipping by at speeds of up to 70 miles per hour.

According to Trooper Jimmy Morgan, unlike intersections pedestrians don't have the right away when it comes to crossing highways, which is why they should exercise added caution.

"Wear some type of reflective vest or clothing or something where people can see you," said Morgan.

In addition, according to the Texas Department of Transportation, when there is no sidewalk available, pedestrians must walk facing the direction of oncoming traffic.

