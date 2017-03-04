Hiram College baseball team involved in fatal crash in Florida

Hiram College baseball team's bus involved in fatal crash in Florida. (Photo: Courtesy Sgt. Steve Gaskins of Florida Highway Patrol)

HIRAM - Hiram College’s baseball team’s charter bus was traveling southbound on I-75 in Pasco County in Florida on Saturday around 12:30 p.m. when it was involved in a fatal accident.

Sergeant Steve Gaskins of Florida Highway Patrol says out of the 38 passengers on the Hiram bus, no one was injured, however an 81-year-old female of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, died on the scene.

A police report from Sgt. Gaskins states that the player’s bus, who was being operated by a 69-year-old West Salem, Ohio woman, did not slow down when two highway lanes merged into one, resulting in the bus rear-ending an 81-year-old woman’s SUV.

Hiram College baseball team's bus involved in fatal crash in Florida. (Photo: Courtesy Sgt. Steve Gaskins of Florida Highway Patrol)

The report states that the slammed SUV then rammed into another vehicle, but no other injuries were reported.

The Florida highway was closed until 4:30 p.m.

The Hiram baseball team is still expected to play their tournament game on Sunday in Fort Myers, Florida.

(© 2017 WKYC)