Hiram College baseball team involved in fatal crash in Florida

HIRAM - Hiram College’s baseball team’s charter bus was traveling southbound on I-75 in Pasco County in Florida on Saturday around 12:30 p.m. when it was involved in a fatal accident.
Sergeant Steve Gaskins of Florida Highway Patrol says out of the 38 passengers on the Hiram bus, no one was injured, however an 81-year-old female of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, died on the scene.
A police report from Sgt. Gaskins states that the player’s bus, who was being operated by a 69-year-old West Salem, Ohio woman, did not slow down when two highway lanes merged into one, resulting in the bus rear-ending an 81-year-old woman’s SUV.
The report states that the slammed SUV then rammed into another vehicle, but no other injuries were reported.
The Florida highway was closed until 4:30 p.m.
The Hiram baseball team is still expected to play their tournament game on Sunday in Fort Myers, Florida.
