Hiram College baseball team involved in fatal crash in Florida

Hiram College baseball team's bus involved in fatal accident

WKYC 11:15 PM. EST March 04, 2017

HIRAM - Hiram College’s baseball team’s charter bus was traveling southbound on I-75 in Pasco County in Florida on Saturday around 12:30 p.m. when it was involved in a fatal accident.

Sergeant Steve Gaskins of Florida Highway Patrol says out of the 38 passengers on the Hiram bus, no one was injured, however an 81-year-old female of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, died on the scene.

A police report from Sgt. Gaskins states that the player’s bus, who was being operated by a 69-year-old West Salem, Ohio woman, did not slow down when two highway lanes merged into one, resulting in the bus rear-ending an 81-year-old woman’s SUV.

The report states that the slammed SUV then rammed into another vehicle, but no other injuries were reported.

The Florida highway was closed until 4:30 p.m.

The Hiram baseball team is still expected to play their tournament game on Sunday in Fort Myers, Florida. 

