Cleveland Indians honor World War II Medal of Honor veteran

CLEVELAND - Hershel "Woody" Williams will turn 94 on Monday.

He's the only living Marine awarded the Medal of Honor for service in World War II. It was for valiant devotion to duty services above self during the battle at Iwo Jima.

Woody is in Cleveland on a quest to build a Gold Star Family monument downtown. He even met with Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson to get the ball rolling.

Williams' efforts have already helped to construct 21 monuments, including one in Medina. There are 47 monuments in-progress across the country.

He knows freedom is not free and that Gold Star Families continue to pay the price. We asked him to weigh in on the current controversy in the NFL that has seen several players take a knee during the National Anthem.

"I have great difficulty in understanding how a person can grow up in the country of America and then not be respectful to a flag under which millions have died. And not being respectful of the freedom that they have," Woody told WKYC Channel 3's Dawn Kendrick. "I just can't comprehend that."

Friday night, the Cleveland Indians are honoring Woody as he throws out the first pitch at Progressive Field when the Tribe battles the White Sox.

He's 94-years-young, and the proud people hosting Williams here in Cleveland say he's just as sharp as he was 75 years ago!

