VIDEO | A look back at past Cleveland building demolitions

CLEVELAND - In the early morning hours on Friday, the smokestacks fell as First Energy's Lakeshore power plant was detonated as part of a $15 million dollar demolition.

We looked back at in our archives and found other demolitions of Cleveland buildings and bridges that we captured on camera. Take a look:

October 3, 1982--The Williamson and Cuyahoga buildings come down in Public Square. As it says in our story at the time, "an 80 year landmark took 8 seconds to come down."

January 12, 1992--Sheriff Street Cold Storage Building implodes, making way for the Gateway Project to rise up at the old Central Market site. Down came the Cold Storage Building, and upwards came Jacobs (now Progressive) Field and Gund (now Quicken Loans) Arena.

May 1, 2007--The Fulton Road Bridge overlooking the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo came down.

July 12, 2014--With the completion of westbound lanes of the new George Voinovich Bridge, down came the eastbound structure of the old Innerbelt Bridge. The new bridge would open just over two years later.

