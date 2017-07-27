Families of Ohio State Fair crash victims issue joint statement

(Photo: Columbus Underground)

COLUMBUS - The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center says two patients remain in critical condition after being injured in a ride accident at the Ohio State Fair Wednesday.

Another patient at the hospital is in serious condition following "multiple surgeries."

The families of the three patients released a joint statement through the medical center Thursday:

“We want to thank the community for its outpouring of concern for our loved ones who are being treated at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. We appreciate all of your prayers, and we are keeping those who were injured and died in our prayers as well. As we focus our attention on the long healing process, we are asking media and the community to respect our privacy during this very difficult time. We are declining media requests for interviews at this time. Thank you.”

18-year-old Tyler Jarrell was killed in the accident, while four other victims were injured and taken to different hospitals. The seven people injured are:

Tamika Dunlap, 36, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio

Russell Franks, 42, of Columbus, Ohio

Keziah Lewis, 19, of Columbus, Ohio

Jacob Andrews, 22, of Pataskala, Ohio

Jennifer Lambert, 18, of Columbus, Ohio

Abdihakim Hussein, 19, of Columbus, Ohio

A 14 year-old male whose name is being withheld at the request of the family

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

© 2017 WKYC-TV