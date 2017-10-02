How this nightlight can make your home safe

CLEVELAND, OH - It's that time of the year. The days are growing shorter, it's dark a little bit earlier than we'd like like and accidents at night are always a possibility. In my continued quest to save you cash, today a smart LED night light is my favorite tech grab.



How many times have you bumped into a piece of furniture in the middle of the night or almost stepped on a pet? I've been there. I've stubbed my toes, I've tripped and I've been searching for a solution on sale for quite some time.



Ideal for kids, seniors and people of all ages, a night light that uses body induction can intelligently determine when its LED's need to activate. You can even customize the light to activate on its own when it senses darkness or leave the lights enabled to illuminate any dark corner of your home.



Click the play button to watch this Tech Tuesday deal in action.



- Super bright rechargeable LED system

- Two hours charge gives you 3 months of use!

- UFO design makes nightlight fully adjustable

- Rotates 360 degrees

- Human induction motion sensor detects movement in complete darkness

- 3 different modes allow for continuous "on", motion alerts or automatic activation when it's dark

- Can be used flat or mounted with included adhesives

- Internal magnet pairs well with magnetic surfaces

- Great for bathrooms, stairs, hallways, closets, kitchens, cabinets and nurseries

- Ideal for a garage or shed

- LED's on this model tested better than competitors at slightly lower prices



73% Off Motion Infrared Sensor Night Light + Free Prime Shipping

MSRP: $59.99

Now: $15.99

***Nearly identical models that we tested at lower prices had inferior rechargeable batteries

***Not a Prime Member? Score free shipping with this free 30 day trial



Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this station, Amazon Live and others. Neither Matt nor this station are compensated by the brands featured here. Prices are subject to change at any time and products are expected to sell out.

