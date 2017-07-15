Hundreds march in Akron's 'Casket Crusade'

(Photo: The Word Church)

AKRON - Hundreds of people marched through the streets of Akron Saturday in the first of three "Casket Crusades," an event meant to highlight the amount of community deaths due to violence and drug abuse.

The event saw those involved march through some of the hardest-hit areas of Akron, carrying empty caskets as a symbol of those lost. Later, when the march ended at Joy Park, the caskets were opened to reveal mirrors, allowing people to see their own reflection.

Dr. R.A. Vernon of The Word Church organized the event and spoke toward its end. Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan was also in attendance.

The second Casket Crusade will take place July 22 in East Cleveland, and the third and final one will take place July 29 in Cleveland's Public Square.

© 2017 WKYC-TV