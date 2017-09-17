Indians celebrate ALC Championship

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Judge finds Geauga County 'food stamp millionaire' guilty of welfare fraud
-
Steam in the Valley
-
American women attacked with acid
-
Sunday First AM Weather
-
Hurricane Irma took their homes and possibly their future
-
What can you do if you are affected by Equifax breach?
-
Fans praise Tribe as win streak comes to an end
-
Social media reacts to Cleveland Indians 21 game win streak
-
Ways to Save for September 11, 2017
-
Hidden Sugars
More Stories
-
Cleveland Indians earn 3-2 victory over Kansas City…Sep 17, 2017, 4:10 p.m.
-
FORECAST | Warm Week Ahead, Isolated DownpoursFeb 10, 2017, 8:37 a.m.
-
Cleveland Browns fall to Baltimore Ravens, 24-10, in…Sep 17, 2017, 4:21 p.m.