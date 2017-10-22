Indicted Cleveland officer on the run after breaking ankle monitor

(Photo: Johnson, Faith)

The US Marshalls office is looking for Cleveland police officer Tommie Griffin.

Griffin is on the run after breaking his ankle monitor and is awaiting trial for beating and sexually assaulting a Parma woman.

When authorities arrested the police officer in January a cache of weapons were found. 67 firearms including, 50 handguns, five assault rifles, seven long rifles, four shotguns, and an Israeli Uzi submachine gun.

Since his initial arrest, his charges of kidnapping and rape and felonious assault charges were dropped.

Griffin remains a Cleveland officer pending the outcome of the case.

