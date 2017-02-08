Interim Ohio sheriff dies days after being appointed

Sheriff. (Photo: WKYC-TV)

LIMA, OHIO - An interim sheriff in Ohio has died less than a week after he was appointed.



Officials in Allen County say 62-year-old Jimmy Everett died Tuesday after a sudden illness.



Everett was a deputy in the sheriff's office for about 40 years before he was appointed last week to take over for Sam Crish.



Crish resigned in January amid an investigation into a series of personal and legal problems and after he acknowledged having received treatment for a gambling addiction.



The Lima News (http://bit.ly/2kHNs0c ) reports that Everett worked nearly every job in the sheriff's office as a deputy and that he was a former mayor in the Allen County village of Cairo.



