Interim Ohio sheriff dies days after being appointed

LIMA, OHIO - An interim sheriff in Ohio has died less than a week after he was appointed.
Officials in Allen County say 62-year-old Jimmy Everett died Tuesday after a sudden illness.
Everett was a deputy in the sheriff's office for about 40 years before he was appointed last week to take over for Sam Crish.
Crish resigned in January amid an investigation into a series of personal and legal problems and after he acknowledged having received treatment for a gambling addiction.
The Lima News (http://bit.ly/2kHNs0c ) reports that Everett worked nearly every job in the sheriff's office as a deputy and that he was a former mayor in the Allen County village of Cairo.
