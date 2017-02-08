Investigating two restaurant inspectors

% INLINE %

The health of you and your family could be at risk due to the laziness of two health inspectors.

Investigator Tom Meyers has the exclusive on a criminal investigation that raises the questions about the safety of food that you eat. We have discovered that two health inspectors have repeatedly goofed off on the job and have also falsified inspection reports.

Find out who these inspectors are, what they have been doing while they were suppose to be inspecting the quality of our food, and how you can keep your family healthy.

Tom Meyer has the information you need this Wednesday night, February 7th, at 11pm.

(© 2017 WKYC)