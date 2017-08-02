Investigation underway, bomb threat at Pier 14 Naval Station Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Authorities are investigating a bomb threat at Naval Station Norfolk on Wednesday.

At approximately 6 a.m., the regional dispatch center received a call about a bomb threat.

In response to the threat, Security deployed additional military working dogs to sweep various areas on base. At approximately 7:45 a.m. a military working dog alerted on a vehicle in the vicinity of Pier 14. In response, Pier 14 is on security alert and has been secured to pedestrian and vehicular traffic.

A shelter in place has been issued for the following buildings and locations; Q-80, Q-33, Q-133, Q-50, W-5, W-313, X-218 and Piers 11, 12 and 14.

NCIS, Naval Station Norfolk Security and Fire and Emergency Response are on the scene and investigating the situation.

No further information was released.

