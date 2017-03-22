WKYC
Close

Monica Robins completes #Mission22 in honor of veterans suffering from PTSD

Monica Robins does 22 pushups in 22 days for PTSD awareness

WKYC 8:15 PM. EDT March 22, 2017

On Wednesday, WKYC Channel 3's Monica Robins completed #Mission22. For 22 days, she did 22 push-ups in honor of the 22 veterans who commit suicide every day because of PTSD.

Several members of the newsroom came out and joined Monica for the push-ups, including Betsy Kling and Sara Shookman.  You can watch in the player above. 

The Cleveland VA has responded by giving us 22 resources to pass along. Click here to read for yourself. 

Learn more at mission22.com . 

 

 

© 2017 WKYC-TV

WKYC

CHARLIE FOXTROT | Mental health may soon available to all veterans

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories