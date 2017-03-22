Monica Robins completes #Mission22 in honor of veterans suffering from PTSD

(Photo: WKYC)

On Wednesday, WKYC Channel 3's Monica Robins completed #Mission22. For 22 days, she did 22 push-ups in honor of the 22 veterans who commit suicide every day because of PTSD.

Several members of the newsroom came out and joined Monica for the push-ups, including Betsy Kling and Sara Shookman. You can watch in the player above.

The Cleveland VA has responded by giving us 22 resources to pass along. Click here to read for yourself.

Learn more at mission22.com .

