EXCLUSIVE VIDEO | Euclid cop uses force on handcuffed girl, 16

(Photo: Euclid Police body camera still)

EUCLID - County and federal authorities are investigating potential civil rights abuses by a Euclid police officer, authorities told WKYC Channel 3 News.

The development Wednesday comes as new video surfaced showing embattled Euclid Patrolman Michael Amiott forcing a handcuffed teenaged girl to the ground during a confrontation at a public library.

The April incident marks at least the third time this year that Amiott forcibly arrested a black suspect.

Amiott is currently serving a 15-day suspension for using excessive force on a motorist he stopped Aug. 12. In addition, a city recreation department worker has alleged he was assaulted by Amiott during an arrest in July. That case is being investigated.

It is unclear if Amiott has used force in other arrests since joining the department in 2014. Channel 3 News on Aug. 14 requested all use-of-force reports involving Amiott. The city has not responded to the request.

On Wednesday, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Mike O’Malley said his office is in contact with the U.S. Department of Justice and they agencies are reviewing Amiott’s conduct.

O’Malley earlier this year created a civil rights division to review violations, including potential misconduct by law enforcement.

“We have discussed the issues involving this officer with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the investigation is ongoing,” O’Malley said Wednesday. He declined further comment.

This week, Channel 3 News obtained police officer body camera footage showing Amiott’s arrest in April of a 16-year-old girl he accused of being disorderly at the city’s public library.

According to Amiott’s report, he was working off-duty April 13 at the Euclid Public Library on East 222nd Street when the girl and another juvenile tried to enter the building about 3:30 p.m.

The teens were told that library policy barred juveniles from entering without an adult until 4:30 p.m.

The teens were outside near the front door causing a disturbance when Amiott ordered them to leave the area, he said in his report. At one point, the 16-year-old defiantly loudly used an expletive, the officer wrote.

“I told her she needed to come inside with me,” Amiott noted in his report. “I was going to take her in the office to complete a juvenile fact sheet for disorderly conduct and give the library her information to review to determine if her library access should be restricted.”

The girl refused to follow the officer’s order, he said.

“I attempted to take her arm to escort her. She continually pulled away from me saying, 'Get the [expletive] off of me',” Amiott wrote.

The officer said he then forced the girl to the ground and handcuffed her. He then struggled to walk the girl inside where she continued to be disruptive and curse the officer, the report stated.

“She continued pulling away while shouting, ‘Don’t touch me, get the [expletive] off me’,” Amiott wrote.

Once inside an office, Amiott said he again struggled with the girl after he attempted to search her backpack for her ID and any potential weapons. He said he again forced her to the floor, restraining her face-down by pressing his knee against her back.

While on the ground, the police video shows the girl’s mother arriving in the office and diffusing the teen’s anger.

The teen was cited on juvenile delinquency charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. She left the library with her mother.

The family could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer also did not return a call for comment.

Amiott joined the force in 2014 after a tumultuous 9-month stint as a rookie Mentor patrolman that began in 2013. On his application to Mentor police, Amiott said he wanted to be an officer because he enjoyed the “danger/thrill” of law enforcement.

He was, however, about to be fired by the suburban department for giving conflicting statements to supervisors about a traffic stop he initiated.

Instead of being terminated, Amiott, whose uncle Richard Amiott once served as Mentor’s police chief, was permitted to resign.

It is unclear if Euclid police were aware of the incident when Amiott was hired by the city a short time later.

