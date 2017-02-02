Investigator | Angry councilman demands release of city spending on RNC

CLEVELAND - Veteran Cleveland city councilman Mike Polensek is getting more upset each day that Mayor Frank Jackson doesn't release details about how his administration spent $50 million in federal funds for the RNC.

It's been more than 6 months since the RNC left Cleveland and Polensek says a report on spending is long overdue.

"I want to be assured the money we received covered our costs and we didn't exceed that and dip into city funds. Let's face it, we have many other issues in this city," Polensek said.

Cleveland police are keeping 300 bicycles that were purchased for the RNC. But Polensek says that's just one of many expenses.

"We should know how the money was spent. That's all I've asked. Nothing more. Nothing less," he said.

Polensek isn't asking for the study that Cleveland State University is doing on the overall impact of the RNC on Cleveland. The study's spokeswoman said that study is not done and that they've run into "challenges" she declined to identify.

The Jackson administration had said prior to the RNC that the $50 million would be spent on on additional police, federal officers and equipment such as riot gear, armored vehicles, and body cameras.

Polensek says he has asked for an accounting of funds several times and never receives a response.

"I think it's unreasonable. It's unacceptable," he said.

