Investigator | Channel 3 tracks porch pirates

NORTHEAST OHIO - It took just 15 minutes.

That’s what surprised Erin Adkins.

Christmas presents she ordered for her family were on the front porch of Adkins’ home in Jackson Township for less than 15 minutes before a thief swooped in and made off with the package.

“Gosh, it’s kind of scary,” she said.

Adkins wasn’t alone. A couple of her neighbors were victims as well. In this rash of thefts, Jackson police used video surveillance cameras and other evidence to identify a suspect and make an arrest.

These types of thefts are growing in number, not just during the holiday season. As more and more consumers shop online, so-called porch pirates are on the prowl.

Police say the thieves tend to follow delivery drivers. And once a package is left at the home, the thief pounces.

"People are now ordering thousands of dollars of electronic equipment and those things end up on your porch and if you're not home somebody else is having a nice holiday," said Akron police Lt. Rick Edwards.

More recently, thefts from porches have been reported in Lyndhurst and Burton and Bath townships. The Lyndhurst theft of a pair of $200 Nike athletic shoes was captured on the homeowner’s surveillance camera.

In Akron, an armed man tried to carjack an entire UPS truck. Edwards said the driver scurried into his truck and drove away rather than surrendering his delivery vehicle.

Channel 3 News set out this week to test the porch thieves. The station mailed two packages – one to a home in Akron and another to a residence in Mentor. Inside the package was a GPS device, a copy of the Ohio Criminal Law Handbook and a sign, alerting a would-be thief that Channel 3 News was watching.

Fortunately, no one took the bait.

Police recommend consumers use tracking to when placing an order and, if possible, have the items shipped to their place of work or to a neighbor’s home.

Home surveillance cameras – especially systems that connect to smartphones - are growing in popularity.

Amazon offers lockers for safe delivery and pickups. The sites in Northeast Ohio can be found on: www.Amazon.com/

A company called Package Guard offers a high-tech devise to thwart would-be thieves. The device is a pad in which packages are left by the delivery driver. The consumer receives a text alert and if the package is taken, a loud alarm – like a car security system – is sounded. More can be found at: https://www.thepackageguard.com/