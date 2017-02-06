Investigator | Cleveland police ticketing and arresting a lot fewer

CLEVELAND - Cleveland police are writing a lot fewer tickets and arresting fewer individuals, according to records reviewed by Channel 3 news. And the president of the police union says it's no accident.

"We're not doing it because we don't want to be accused of being unconstitutional. We don't want to be accused of being biased of who we're stopping and why," said Steve Loomis of the Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Union.

Loomis says officers are still responding to radio calls, but are less likely to do what he calls "proactive policing"---taking the initiative to investigate anything that doesn't involve a 911 call.

Records show that ticket-writing has fallen 55 percent from more than 63,000 in 2013 to 29,000 last year.

The number of arrests is also down dramatically. Records show arrests have been dropping each year since 2013---from nearly 34,000 to less than 20,000 last year. A 42 percent drop.

"The bad guys are winning," Loomis said.

Channel 3 news reached out to Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams, but his spokeswoman failed to respond to emails requesting comment.

Cleveland city councilman Zack Reed understands why police are pulling back, citing the same reasons as police---shootings and rioting in Baltimore and Ferguson and the deadly chase and Tamir Rice shooting in Cleveland.

"Police have got to be respected again when they make these traffic stops, not only because of revenue but because of saving lives," Reed said.

